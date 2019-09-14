S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $252.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Edward Jones began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,336,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $250.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,894. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $269.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

