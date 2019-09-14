Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 52,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $351.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.80%.

In other Spark Energy news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $170,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,526,215 shares in the company, valued at $27,434,694.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 77,818 shares of company stock valued at $810,759 over the last three months. 66.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter worth $115,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy in the second quarter worth $112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 180,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

