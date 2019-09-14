Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $137,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,250. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 150,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,219. The stock has a market cap of $487.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

