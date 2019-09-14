SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 3.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $60,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,738,936 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after buying an additional 1,776,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $400,646,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.98. 4,084,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,807,977. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

