SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,537,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 423,786 shares.The stock last traded at $34.91 and had previously closed at $34.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 184,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 173,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

