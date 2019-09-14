Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 321.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

SPRO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,659. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.08. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

