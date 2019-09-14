Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 264,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,619. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.