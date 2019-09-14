SSE (LON:SSE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,165 ($15.22) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,201.50 ($15.70).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,183.93 ($15.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,117.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51).

In other news, insider Crawford S. Gillies purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35). Also, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total value of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

