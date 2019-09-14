StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $101,587.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.01136133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,739,041 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.