Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.48. 5,912,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after purchasing an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

