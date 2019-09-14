State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,653,000 after purchasing an additional 985,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,489,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.32. 123,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

