State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after buying an additional 985,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,936,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 9.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,087,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 133,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

