Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,155 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $34,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $133,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,266,868.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $9,824.10.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 586,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

