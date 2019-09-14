Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $175.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.55. 174,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $126,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $947,165.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 305,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,594,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,454 shares of company stock valued at $29,967,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

