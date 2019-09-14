Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

“We are trimming our 2020 revenue by less than 1% as we shift revenue growth expectations from 3Q into 4Q on later timing of marketing initiatives and new showroom openings. The company supply chain transition is ahead of our expectation and should benefit gross margin progression into next year. We are lowering our PT on shares of LOVE to $32 from $38 on slightly lower revenue estimates and maintain our Buy rating.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst wrote.

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price objective on Lovesac and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 170,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,077. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 86.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 516.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

