Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330,213 shares during the period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 5.61% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,107.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,313.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,534 shares of company stock valued at $28,179 and have sold 69,139 shares valued at $410,091. 39.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

CPIX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 65,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,019. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

