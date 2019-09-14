Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 24,830 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the quarter. Strongbridge Biopharma makes up 0.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,601 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of SBBP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 35,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,868. The company has a market cap of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

