Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,708,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 1,989,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 175,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,689. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

