STRAKS (STAK) One Day Volume Tops $16.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. STRAKS has a total market cap of $49,668.00 and $16.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,396.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.80 or 0.01805641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.02957836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00683848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00725187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00060482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00445387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008959 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

