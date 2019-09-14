Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, First Analysis reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.80.

STRA traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $156.00. 7,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 134.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

