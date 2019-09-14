Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,238,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 1,142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE SUP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 999,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 million, a P/E ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

