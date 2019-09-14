Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 57.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 679.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.24. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.