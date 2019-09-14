Swiss National Bank Buys 2,100 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 60,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 3,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $380.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.54. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $15.10.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

