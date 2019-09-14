Swiss National Bank Buys 8,500 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $356,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 147.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,963 shares of company stock worth $858,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $434.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

