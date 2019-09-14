Swiss National Bank Buys New Stake in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Carbon Black by 26.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carbon Black by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 745,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Carbon Black Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $2,841,151.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,254 shares of company stock worth $6,161,404 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

