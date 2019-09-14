Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 120,944 Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 532,003 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

SDRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SDRL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. 826,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,230. Seadrill Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

