Swiss National Bank Has $447,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. 146,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,439. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

