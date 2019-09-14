Swiss National Bank Has $531,000 Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,147,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 266,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $753,415. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AAWW traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $762.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

