Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of United Insurance worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Insurance by 2,276.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

United Insurance stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,113. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

