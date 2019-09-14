Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Symantec worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Symantec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Symantec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,379,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,347 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Symantec by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 6,278,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

