Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $137.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.64. 1,014,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,881 shares of company stock worth $6,932,729. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4,054.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synopsys by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,575 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Synopsys by 142.3% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,199,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after acquiring an additional 888,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.