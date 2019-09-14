Tael Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Tael has a market cap of $8.22 million and $381,421.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $62.56, $13.96 and $18.11. During the last week, Tael has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.71 or 0.04555195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,773,569 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $4.92, $18.11, $6.32, $13.96, $5.22, $62.56, $10.00, $34.91, $7.20, $24.72 and $119.16. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.