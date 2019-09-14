Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,964.32% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tailored Brands updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

Shares of TLRD opened at $5.10 on Friday. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

