Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 7,018,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

