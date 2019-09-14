Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1,324.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCO. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of TCO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 310,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,776. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

