Tavio Capital LLC Buys Shares of 124,542 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tavio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,800,000. Danaher comprises 7.2% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $489,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095,396 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,030,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 91,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,615. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

