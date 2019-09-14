TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.21.
TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
NYSE TEL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $96.69. 959,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.