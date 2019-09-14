TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.21.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $96.69. 959,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

