TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch Sells 41,883 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 41,883 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,047,493.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 472,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $575,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $515,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 132,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.76. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 124.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 308,138 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $567,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $634,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 345,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

