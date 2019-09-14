Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) Receives $1.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

TI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

