Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Telekom Austria stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

