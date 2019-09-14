Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Update

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 525,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TNAV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Telenav has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNAV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other Telenav news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hassan Wahla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 62.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 68.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 332.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

