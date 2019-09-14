Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ternium by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 128,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 299,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Ternium has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.