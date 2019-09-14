Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,371 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Ternium worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 299,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ternium SA has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

