Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $702,190.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a market cap of $702,190.00 and approximately $842.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,396.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.02957836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00894726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

