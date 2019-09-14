Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Update

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 809,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 67,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 145,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

TGH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 253,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,295. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $618.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

