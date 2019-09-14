The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.60 Million

Brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $520.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,836,705.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,328 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 984,829 shares of company stock worth $92,815,343.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after purchasing an additional 637,026 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 707,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

CG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.40%.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

