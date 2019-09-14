Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $225,373.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007311 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

