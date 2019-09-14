Theta Token (THETA) Price Tops $0.0461 on Exchanges

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Theta Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Coineal and Binance. Theta Token has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.04530878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, OKEx, Binance, Coineal, IDEX, Coinbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, Upbit, Gate.io, Bithumb and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.