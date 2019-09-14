THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK CO LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of THKLY opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.11. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK CO LTD/ADR (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.