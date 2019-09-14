THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter valued at $216,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,569,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. THL Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:TCRD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

